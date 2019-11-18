Sierra roadwork schedule (Nov. 18-23)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Persimmon Terrace: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for drainage and shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Edgewood Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Luther Road to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for shoulder work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Celio Road to Los Altos Lane: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at McKnight Way: Southbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday for sign work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for a paving operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) near Blue Canyon: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Cisco Grove to just after the SR-20 junction: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the South Yuba River: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Kingvale: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Placer Counties) from the Soda Springs Overcrossing to the Troy Undercrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge Road: Westbound motorists can an around the clock #3 lane closure from 5 a.m. Monday through 11 a.m. Friday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to the Donner Lake Interchange: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 5 a.m. to noon Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Placer Counties) from the Donner Lake Interchange to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from just after the SR-89 junction to Donner Pass Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the SR-89 junction to the chain-on area near Donner Pass Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for pavement repair.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from the Hobart Work Center to Sage Hen Road: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for maintenance work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to the I-80 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/