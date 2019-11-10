Sierra roadwork schedule (Nov. 11-16)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Palm Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue to Persimmon Terrace: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Edgewood Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Luther Road to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for shoulder work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Sun Ridge Court to Willow Valley Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Joeger Road to Lone Star Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Yuba-Sierra County line to Rocky Rest Campground: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for a paving operation.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Brandy City Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Kingvale to the Soda Springs Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Placer Counties) from the Soda Springs Overcrossing to Troy: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Friday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Summit Rest Area to Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 5 a.m. Tuesday through 11 a.m. Friday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Lake Interchange to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for guardrail work. Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday, 5 a.m. to noon Thursday, and 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Donner Pass Road to Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday. Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Lower Colfax Road: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday for tree removal.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/