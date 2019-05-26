Sierra roadwork schedule (May 27-June 1)

Most traffic-interfering work will be limited from 6 a.m. Friday, May 24 through 10 p.m. Monday, May 27 for the Memorial Day Weekend.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

From the Long Ravine Bridge to the Secret Town Overcrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures for bridge work. Eastbound around the clock Tuesday through Thursday, and midnight to noon Friday. Westbound around the clock Wednesday through Thursday, and midnight to 6 a.m. Friday.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from the Yuba-Nevada County line to Pine Needle Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control, and lane and ramp closures at various locations for striping work. Work is anticipated to begin Wednesday, May 29: 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights, 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

A full connector closure is anticipated at the SR-49/SR-20 junction during the described times above for striping work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Dorsey Drive Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Oak Tree Road to Moonshine Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Newtown Road to Sun Shadow Circle: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Truckee River Bridge to West River Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for tree removal.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Rampart to one mile past Alpine Meadows Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for guardrail repair.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday for guardrail work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Rattlesnake Road to Somerset Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for tree removal.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday for survey work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.