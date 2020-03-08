Sierra roadwork schedule: March 8-14

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities. No traffic interfering work is currently scheduled for this week.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Pleasant Valley Road and Penn Valley Drive: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. today to 6 a.m. Tuesday for traffic signal work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado/Placer Counties) from State Route 193 to Borland Street/Lincoln Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today through Thursday for maintenance work. Motorists may expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at Lime Kiln Road: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for traffic signal work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at Alta Sierra Drive: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for traffic signal work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at La Barr Meadows Road: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for traffic signal work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at East Broad Street/North Bloomfield Road: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today and Tuesday for traffic signal work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. today through Wednesday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Little Truckee River to Cottonwood Road: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from the Bar Ela Ranch Road to Dalmatian Drive/Buena Woods Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Fowler Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today through Wednesday for drainage work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to the Newcastle Tunnel Undercrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today through Wednesday for drainage work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Source: Caltrans