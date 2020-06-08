Sierra roadwork schedule (June 8-13)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Dry Creek Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR-174 westbound on-ramp to Canyon Way: A $1.8 million Acceleration Lane project in Colfax will create a standard-length westbound acceleration and merge lane to increase the safety and operation of Interstate 80. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled for this week.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: A $12.9 million Farad Ditch Slope Stabilization project will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. Construction will also include regrading of the slope by means of roadway excavation, rock excavation, and controlled blasting.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Farad to Acid Flat Bridge: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at Pleasant Valley Road: Motorists may expect lane closures from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday for traffic signal work.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Zeibright Road to the Omega Rest Area: Motorists may expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Borland Street/Lincoln Way to just past Shady Glen: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Wednesday for sign work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at Blue Oaks Boulevard: Northbound motorists may expect a full off-ramp closure from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at Twelve Bridges: Southbound motorists may expect a full on-ramp closure from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and 9 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Donner Rest Area to Donner Pass Road: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for fence work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Ophir Road to the Werner Road Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Elm Avenue: Westbound motorists may expect a full off-ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Crystal Springs: Westbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for sign work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) just past the Caltrans Whitmore Maintenance Station: Westbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for sign work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Werner Road to Ophir Road: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Illinois Town Road to Route 174 Junction: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for sign work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) at West River Street: Motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for traffic signal work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bartlett Drive to East Empire Street: Motorists may expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work.

State Route 267 (Nevada County) from Glenshire Drive to Old Brockway Road/Soaring Way: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 267 (Nevada County) at Old Brockway Road/Soaring Way: Southbound motorists may expect a lane and shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for traffic signal work.

State Route 267 (Nevada County) at Old Brockway Road/Soaring Way: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for highway construction.

State Route 267 (Placer County) at Truckee Airport Road/Schaffer Mill Road: Northbound motorists may expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday for traffic signal work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Mt. Watson Road to just past Martis Peak Road: Motorists may expect reversing, one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for guardrail repair.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/