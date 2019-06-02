Sierra roadwork schedule (June 3-8)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from the Yuba-Nevada County line to Pine Needle Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control, and lane and ramp closures at various locations for striping work. Work is anticipated during the following periods: 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. weeknights, 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from White Cloud Campground to Washington Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Washington Road to Upper Burlington Ridge: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for drainage cleaning.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Little Dear Drive to Golden Chain Drive: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Oak Tree Road to Moonshine Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, and Wednesday through Saturday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Jackson Hole to Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Ladies Canyon to the Yuba Pass Summit: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Rock Springs Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures at various locations from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. weeknights for grinding and paving work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Eastbound Gold Run State Roadside Rest Area (SRRA): Motorists can expect a full closure of the rest area around the clock Sunday through Monday for electrical work. The westbound Gold Run SRRA will remain open.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Whitmore Maintenance Station to the Baxter Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the I-80/SR-20 interchange: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for bridge inspections.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Yuba River to Rainbow offramp: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for bridge inspections.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Truckee River Bridge to West River Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday for tree removal.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Dalmatian Drive and Buena Woods Way to Greenhorn Access Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday for tree removal.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from the road that leads to the Ranger station to Kingswood Drive and Commonwealth Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.