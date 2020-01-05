Sierra roadwork schedule: Jan. 5-11

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Elm Avenue to Kemper Road: North- and southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Thursday for drainage work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Gold Flat Road to Sacramento Street: Eastbound motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Bell Road to Masters Court/Willow Creek Drive: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Newtown Road to Crooked Arrow Lane: Northbound motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. today through Friday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.