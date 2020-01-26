Sierra roadwork schedule: Jan. 27 to 31

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Jan. 27 – 31

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue to Bell Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for grinding and paving work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Gold Flat Road westbound on- and off-ramps: Westbound motorists can expect full ramp closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for tree removal.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Washington Street to Brunswick Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for tree removal.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Broad Street and Sacramento Street on-ramps: Westbound motorists can expect full on-ramp closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for tree removal. The eastbound Broad Street off-ramp will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday for tree removal.

State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Coyote Street/Washington Street on-ramp: Westbound motorists can expect a full on-ramp closure from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for tree removal.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Carriage Road to Ladybird Drive: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for electrical work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the Galleria Boulevard Overcrossing to the northbound Stanford Ranch on-ramp: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for electrical work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from Twelve Bridges Drive to Lincoln Boulevard: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Bell Road: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for electrical work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Ride to Walk: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Fowler Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to the Newcastle Tunnel Undercrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

