Sierra roadwork schedule for March 2-7

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Luther Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Bell Road to Dry Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for utility and electrical work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (El Dorado/Placer Counties) from State Route 193 to Lincoln Way: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at the Bear River Bridge: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Lowden Lane to the South Fork American River Bridge: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control at various locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) at the Interstate 80 connector: Southbound motorists can expect a full connector ramp closure from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for pavement repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June 2020. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at State Route 89: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent ramp closure from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for shoulder work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from State Route 65 to Rocklin Road: Eastbound motorists can expect a lane and shoulder restrictions 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. for pavement repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Newcastle Road to Placer Hills Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane, ramp and right shoulder closures at various locations 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Nevada County line: Westbound motorists can expect shoulder restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Lake Road to Castle Peak: Westbound motorists can expect the #3 lane closed at various locations from midnight to 8 a.m. Wednesday for slope cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Castle Peak to the Donner Lake Road: Eastbound motorists can expect the #1 lane closed at various locations from midnight to 8 a.m. Thursday for slope cleaning.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Cottonwood Creek Campground to Old Truckee Road/Verdi Grade Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for crack seal operation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Orchard Spring Road to Wabash Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for striping operation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from the Bar Ela Ranch Road to Dalmatian Drive/Buena Woods Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from E Empire Street to Race Street: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for striping operation.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Stardust Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures around the clock Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Fowler Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for drainage work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/