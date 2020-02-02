Sierra roadwork schedule (Feb. 3-8)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the Galleria Boulevard Overcrossing to the northbound Stanford Ranch on-ramp: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from Twelve Bridges Drive to Lincoln Boulevard: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June 2020. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Bell Road: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) 1 ½ miles past Kingvale: Westbound motorist can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Lake Interchange: Westbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure and a #3 lane closure from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Sagehen Creek to the Sierra County Line: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday for guardrail repair.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Ride to Walk: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Fowler Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to the Newcastle Tunnel Undercrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/