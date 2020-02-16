Sierra roadwork schedule: Feb. 16-22

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Feb. 18 – 22

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for electrical work. Intermittent SR-49/I-80 ramp closures may be in place.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Summer Ridge Road: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Live Oak Lane to Luther Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Hulbert Way to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for electrical work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Gold Flat Road to Washington Street: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for vegetation work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Star Lumber: Motorists can expect intermittent lane shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the Galleria Boulevard Overcrossing to the northbound Stanford Ranch on-ramp: Southbound motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Bell Road: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Magra Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Alta Road Undercrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Henness Pass Road to Forestry Road: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for vegetation work.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Bear River Bridge: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for a maintenance operation.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Ride to Walk: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Saturday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Fowler Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to the Newcastle Tunnel Undercrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from Martis Peak Road to Kings Beach: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.