Sierra roadwork schedule (Feb. 10-15)
LONG-TERM PROJECTS
State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Palm Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.
SHORT-TERM PROJECTS
State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Gold Flat Road to Broad Street: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for vegetation work.
State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Gold Flat Road off-ramp and Coyote Street/Washington Street westbound on-ramp: Westbound motorists can expect full ramp closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for vegetation work.
State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Broad Street off-ramp: Eastbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for vegetation work.
State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Coyote Street/Washington Street to Gold Flat Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for vegetation work.
State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.
State Route 65 (Placer County) from the Galleria Boulevard Overcrossing to the northbound Stanford Ranch on-ramp: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 65 (Placer County) from Twelve Bridges Drive to Lincoln Boulevard: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Ophir Road to the State Route 193 junction: Westbound motorists can expect a #3 lane and right shoulder closure from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a maintenance operation.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June 2020. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Bell Road: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Towle Overcrossing to Alta: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday for bridge work.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Yuba Gap: Eastbound motorists can expect #1 and 2 lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.
Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties): from Cisco Grove to Yuba Gap: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for utility work.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Ride to Walk: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Fowler Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to the Newcastle Tunnel Undercrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.
Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Palm Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.
SHORT-TERM PROJECTS
State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Gold Flat Road to Broad Street: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for vegetation work.
State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Gold Flat Road off-ramp and Coyote Street/Washington Street westbound on-ramp: Westbound motorists can expect full ramp closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for vegetation work.
State Route 20 (Nevada County) at the Broad Street off-ramp: Eastbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for vegetation work.
State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Coyote Street/Washington Street to Gold Flat Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for vegetation work.
State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.
State Route 65 (Placer County) from the Galleria Boulevard Overcrossing to the northbound Stanford Ranch on-ramp: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
State Route 65 (Placer County) from Twelve Bridges Drive to Lincoln Boulevard: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Ophir Road to the State Route 193 junction: Westbound motorists can expect a #3 lane and right shoulder closure from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a maintenance operation.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June 2020. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Bell Road: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Towle Overcrossing to Alta: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday for bridge work.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) at Yuba Gap: Eastbound motorists can expect #1 and 2 lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.
Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties): from Cisco Grove to Yuba Gap: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for utility work.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oak Tree Lane to Ride to Walk: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Fowler Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to the Newcastle Tunnel Undercrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.
Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.