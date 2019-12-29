Sierra roadwork schedule (Dec. 29 – Jan. 4)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through this month. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from the Newcastle Tunnel Undercrossing to Rainbow Valley Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for shoulder work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.