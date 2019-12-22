Sierra roadwork schedule (Dec. 22-28)

Most traffic-interfering work will be restricted from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday due to the Christmas holiday.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

Dec. 22-27

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Palm Avenue to Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today and Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Locksley Lane to Dry Creek Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today and Thursday for shoulder work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov