Sierra Roadwork Schedule: Dec. 15 to Dec. 21

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Cherry Creek Road to Beg passing Lane: Southbound motorists can expect right shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Old Downieville Highway to Indian Flat Road: Motorist can expect one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road near Camptonville to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the SR-65 junction to Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Main Street to Gold Hill Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for Shoulder work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.