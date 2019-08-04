Sierra roadwork schedule (Aug.5-10)

Most traffic-interfering work will be limited from noon August 1 through 8 p.m. August 5 and noon August 7 through 8 p.m. August 12 for Hot August Nights. Exceptions may be granted depending on the work and route.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Magra Road to Carpenter Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for paving work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Chana Drive/Garfield Street to Palm Avenue: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Live Oak Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Masters Court/Willow Creek Drive Education Street: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Locksley Lane to Dry Creek Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for electrical work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from the Placer-Nevada County Line to West Empire Street (State Route 20): Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for a striping operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Crestview Drive to West Empire Street (State Route 20): Motorists can expect intermittent lane and ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Borland Avenue/Lincoln Way: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Yuba-Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to 12 miles north of Sierra City: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Kingvale on-ramp: Eastbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for emergency work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Yuba Gap overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada/Placer County) from Laing Road and Eagle Lakes Road: Motorists can expect land and shoulder restrictions 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Applegate Road to Geisendorfer: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and ramp closures from 7a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at South Auburn Street: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures on local cross-street from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday for roadway excavation.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) from the Nevada State line to the Nevada County Line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for pavement work.

Interstate 89 (Placer County) from Montreal Road to Silver Creek Campground: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for k-rail installation.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control, shoulder and median closures from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/