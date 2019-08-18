Sierra roadwork schedule (Aug. 19-24)

Sierra roadwork schedule for Aug. 19-24:

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine Bridge to the Secret Town Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for paving work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80 junction to Fulweiler Avenue/Elm Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent auxiliary lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Chana Drive/Garfield Street to Palm Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Luther Road to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Atwood Road to Bell Road: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for roadway excavation.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Pine Needle Lane to the I-80/SR-20 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for a striping operation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Borland Street/Lincoln Way: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) Old Foresthill Road to Lorenson Road/Florence Lane: Motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada/Placer Counties) from the Nevada-Placer County line to Lorenson Road/Florence Lane: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and median closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Woodridge Drive to just past Wolf Road/Combie Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from West Empire Street (SR-20 junction) to Crestview Drive: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and ramp closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Pleasant Valley Road to Sweetland Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Gilardi Road Overcrossing to the Newcastle Road Overcrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and median shoulder closures from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday for median barrier work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Clipper Gap Overcrossing to the Applegate Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect lane and ramp closures at various locations from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Heather Glen Overcrossing: motorists can expect full ramp closures from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Weimar Road Overcrossing to the Canyon Way Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) in Colfax on South Auburn Street (local street off Interstate): Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for utility work. Construction work is part of a roundabout project by the City of Colfax.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the eastbound/westbound Gold Run State Roadside Rest Areas: Motorists can expect a full closure of the rest areas around the clock Sunday through Saturday for sewer repairs.

Interstate 80 (Placer/Nevada Counties) from Cisco Grove to the Donner Lake Interchange: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures around the clock beginning 7 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Friday for guardrail work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Castle Peak Undercrossing to the Donner Summit State Roadside Rest Areas: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday, and 2 p.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Wednesday for paving work.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) from Rainbow Drive to Alder Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 89 (Nevada County) at Prosser Hill Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday for pavement work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control, shoulder and median closures from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from East Empire Street to Race Street: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for tree removal.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/