Sierra roadwork schedule, Aug. 12-17

Grass Valley roadwork scheduled

South Auburn Street between the Highway 49 Off Ramp and Empire Street will be subject to one-way traffic control for paving operations from 7 am until 5 pm on Aug. 12. The Traffic Control System will utilize one-way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner, however, delays of up to five minutes may be possible. Access to driveways immediately adjacent to the new pavement will be restricted for approximately 4 to 5 hours. Please observe all construction signs and the instructions of onsite personnel.

Freeman Lane between West McKnight Way and Buckingham Court will be subject to one-way traffic control for paving operations from 7 am until 5 pm on Aug. 12. The Traffic Control System will utilize one-way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Every effort will be made to accommodate motorists in a timely manner; however, delays of up to 5 minutes may be possible.

South Auburn Street between Empire Street and East McKnight Way will be subject to one-way traffic control for paving operations from 7 am until 5 pm on Aug. 13. The Traffic Control System will utilize one-way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Bennett Street between Hansen Way and Ophir Street will be subject to one-way traffic control for paving operations from 7 am until 5 pm on Aug. 14. The Traffic Control System will utilize one-way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Scotia Pines Circle and Peabody Court will be subject to one-way traffic control for paving operations from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Aug. 14. The Traffic Control System will utilize one-way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m .

Mill Street between West Main Street and Walsh Street will be closed to through traffic for paving operations from 5 am until 11 am on Aug. 15. Access to driveways immediately adjacent to the new pavement will be restricted for approximately four to five hours.

Freeman Lane south of Buckingham Court, Ascot Place, and Buckingham Court will be subject to one-way traffic control for paving operations from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Aug. 15. The Traffic Control System will utilize one-way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Mill Street between Walsh Street and McCourtney Road will be subject to one-way traffic control for paving operations from 7:00 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. The Traffic Control System will utilize one-way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Picadilly Lane and Sterling Court will be subject to one-way traffic control for paving operations from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Aug. 16. The Traffic Control System will utilize one-way traffic control intermittently between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Sierra roadwork schedule (Aug.12-17)

Long-Term Projects

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine Bridge to the Secret Town Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for asphalt concrete paving.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Chana Drive/Garfield Street to Palm Avenue: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Persimmon Terrace to Fulweiler Avenue/Elm Avenue: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Kemper Road/New Airport Road to Live Oak Lane: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Kemper Road/New Airport Road to Willow Creek Drive: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Rock Creek Road to Willow Creek Drive: Southbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights for roadway excavation.

Short-Term Projects

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Pine Needle Lane to the I-80/SR-20 junction: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for a striping operation.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Hummingbird Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, and 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Thursday for a striping operation.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Cedar Song Road to the South Sidehill Viaduct: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Oak Tree Road to the Middle Fork Yuba River Bridge: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for k-rail installation.

State Route 49 (Yuba-Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) at from the SR-49/89 junction to Yuba Pass Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Clipper Gap Overcrossing to the Applegate Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect lane and ramp closures at various locations from 7 a.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Weimar Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 7 a.m. Monday through 7 a.m. Wednesday for drainage work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) in Colfax on South Auburn Street (local street off Interstate): Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Thursday for utility work. Construction work is part of a roundabout project by the City of Colfax.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the eastbound/westbound Gold Run State Roadside Rest Areas: Motorists can expect a full closure of the rest areas around the clock Sunday through Saturday for sewer repairs.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control, shoulder and median closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for guardrail work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Perry Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control from noon to 4 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for bridge work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Brunswick Road to Rattlesnake Road: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for drainage work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Rattlesnake Road to Empire Mine Road: Motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for utility work.

State Route 267 (Placer County) from the Martis Creek culvert to Northstar Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday for maintenance work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/