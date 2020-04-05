Sierra roadwork schedule: April 5-11
LONG-TERM PROJECTS
State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.
April 5 – 10
State Route 49 (Placer County) from Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue to Persimmon Terrace: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for a paving operation.
State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Live Oak Lane: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for a paving operation.
State Route 49 (Placer County) from Willow Creek Drive to Quartz Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for traffic loop detection work and a paving operation.
State Route 49 (Placer County) from Locksley Lane to Dry Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for traffic loop detection work.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR-174 westbound on-ramp to Canyon Way: A $1.8 million Acceleration Lane project in Colfax will create a standard-length westbound acceleration and merge lane to increase the safety and operation of Interstate 80.
April 6 – 11
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR-174 westbound on-ramp to Canyon Way: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for construction sign installation and tree removal. The westbound I-80 on-ramp will also be closed intermittently from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for tree removal.
SHORT-TERM PROJECTS
State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Streeter Road to Cameo Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent shoulder closures and flashing red traffic signals from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday for signal work.
State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bar Ela Ranch Road to Dalmatian Drive/Buena Woods Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.
Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Bell Road to Applegate: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for a crack seal operation.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from Missile Road to Stardust Lane: Westbound motorists can expect shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.
State Route 193 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Taylor Road: Motorists can expect right shoulder closures on the Interstate 80 off-ramps from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Signs will be displayed to alert motorists of PG&E utility work on local cross streets.
Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: quickmap.dot.ca.gov.
