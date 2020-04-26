Sierra roadwork schedule (April 27-May 2)

Sierra roadwork schedule for April 27-May 2)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR-174 westbound on-ramp to Canyon Way: A $1.8 million Acceleration Lane project in Colfax will create a standard-length westbound acceleration and merge lane to increase the safety and operation of Interstate 80.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR-174 westbound on-ramp to Canyon Way: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and on-ramp closures from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for k-rail removal, roadway excavation, and grinding and paving work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 20 (Nevada County) from Penn Valley Drive in Yuba County to Ponderosa Way: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 28 (Placer County) at National Avenue and State Route 267: Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday for a traffic signal work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) at Empire Street: Southbound motorists can expect a full ramp closure from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday for a guardrail repair.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Douglas Boulevard Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for drainage cleaning.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sawmill Overcrossing to Alta Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for crack seal operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Ridge Road to Kearsarge Mill Road: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for tree work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Sacramento-Placer County line to Newcastle: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for a sweeping operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the State Route 49 junction: Eastbound motorists may expect full ramp closures from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday for guardrail repair. Eastbound motorists should use Elm Avenue as an alternate route.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Bell Road: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from noon to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair; eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Heather Glen Overcrossing to the Weimar Cross Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane, ramp and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for a maintenance and guardrail operation.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Secret Town Overcrossing to the Gold Run Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Kingvale to Cisco Grove: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from Castle Peak to Soda Springs: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Lake Interchange to the Donner Summit Safety Roadside Rest Area: Westbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) at the Donner Lake Interchange: Westbound motorists may expect full ramp closures and a #3 lane and shoulder closure from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday for bridge work.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Sage Hen Road to Upper Little Truckee Campground: Motorists may expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bar Ela Ranch Road to Dalmatian Drive/Buena Woods Way: Motorists may expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Race Street to Ophir Street: Motorists may expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Missile Road to Stardust Lane: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/