Sierra roadwork schedule: April 20-26

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

This week

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue to Persimmon Terrace: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Willow Creek Drive to Quartz Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for traffic signal foundation work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Locksley Lane to Dry Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for traffic signal foundation work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR-174 westbound on-ramp to Canyon Way: A $1.8 million Acceleration Lane project in Colfax will create a standard-length westbound acceleration and merge lane to increase the safety and operation of Interstate 80.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR-174 westbound on-ramp to Canyon Way: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for roadway excavation. The westbound I-80 on-ramp will also be closed intermittently from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bar Ela Ranch Road to Dalmatian Drive/Buena Woods Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Cirby Way Overcrossing to Auburn Boulevard/Riverside Avenue: Westbound motorists can expect a No. 4 lane and ramp closure from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for pavement repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Rocklin Road Undercrossing: Westbound motorists may expect a No. 3 lane closure from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Penryn Road Overcrossing to the Gilardi Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday for pavement repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Secret Town Overcrossing to the Gold Run Overcrossing: Motorists may expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Cottonwood Road to Upper Little Truckee Campground: Motorists may expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for a crack seal operation.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Missile Road to Stardust Lane: Westbound motorists can expect shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Source: Caltrans