Sierra roadwork March 23-28

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Edgewood Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for signal light foundation work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Luther Road to Rock Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for signal light foundation work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Locksley Lane to Dry Creek Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for signal light foundation work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (El Dorado/Placer Counties) from State Route 193 to Borland Street/Lincoln Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for a crack seal operation. Motorists may expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Lone Star Road to Rio Oso Road: Northbound motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Horseshoe Bar Road to Newcastle Road: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent right shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for vegetation work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the State Route 193 junction to Newcastle Road: Motorists can expect partial ramp closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for utility work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June 2020. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Bell Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from Bar Ela Ranch Road to Dalmatian Drive/Buena Woods Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Missile Road to Stardust Lane: Westbound motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Taylor Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/