Sierra Roadwork (July 1-6)

Most traffic-interfering work will be limited through 10 p.m. Monday, July 8 for the Fourth of July Weekend. Exceptions may be granted depending on the work and route.

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Long Ravine underpass to just east of the Magra Road Overcrossing: Final roadwork resumes on a $50.6 million project to construct a three-mile truck climbing lane on eastbound I-80 and make other improvements to the interstate just east of Colfax, including replacing and widening the Cape Horn undercrossing bridge. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Live Oak Lane: Northbound motorists can expect a #2 lane and shoulder closure from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for shoulder work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Masters Court/Willow Creek Drive to Bell Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday for shoulder work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Sawyer Street: Alternating exit lanes from the In-N-Out and the Holiday Inn will be closed intermittently from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Little Deer Drive to Golden Chain Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for drainage work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from the Lager Beer Sidehill Viaduct to Fiddle Creek: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for guardrail work.

State Route 49 (Sierra County) from Chapman Saddle Road to Vista Point: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for tree removal.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Rock Springs Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane, shoulder and ramp closures for grinding and paving work. Westbound: 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights, 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. weekends. Eastbound: 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. weeknights, 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, and 11 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Rock Springs Road: Intermittent lane closures this week are only scheduled Monday and Tuesday night due to anticipated holiday travel.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through December 2019. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Sierra County) at the Nevada State line: Eastbound motorists can expect traffic control from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday and Monday to assist the Nevada Department of Transportation with drainage work completion.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) at Little Truckee River: Motorists can expect intermittent one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday for guardrail work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Fowler Road to Sierra College Boulevard: Motorists can expect one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.