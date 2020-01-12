Sierra roadwork (Jan. 13-18)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities. No traffic-interfering work is scheduled this week.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) at Bell Road: Motorists can expect a turn lane closure on Bell Road from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the Galleria Boulevard Overcrossing to the Stanford Ranch on-ramp: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from Twelve Bridges Drive to Lincoln Boulevard: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June 2020. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Bell Road: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 89 (Placer County) from Montreal Road to Goose Meadows Campground: Motorists can expect intermittent traffic holds and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday for utility work. Traffic will be held in five-minute intervals.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Fowler Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to the Newcastle Tunnel Undercrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/