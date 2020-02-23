Sierra roadwork (Feb. 24-29)

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17, 2019 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Elm Avenue/Fulweiler Avenue: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Monday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Nevada Street/Marguerite Mine Road to Kemper Road/New Airport Road: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Locksley Lane to Dry Creek Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for utility and electrical work.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Streeter Road to Cameo Drive: Motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday through Thursday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from Pekolee Road to Tadpole Creek Road: Northbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday for vegetation work.

State Route 49 (Nevada County) from the South Fork Yuba River Bridge to Old Highway 49: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for crack sealing and vegetation work.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June 2020. Detour signs will be in place for a County bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Gold Run to Alta: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Tuesday for guardrail repair.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) at the Towle Road Overcrossing: Eastbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday for bridge work.

Interstate 80 (Nevada County) from the Donner Lake Interchange to the Donner Summit Rest Area: Westbound motorists can expect intermittent lane and shoulder closures from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday for slope cleaning.

State Route 89 (Sierra County) from Cottonwood Creek Campground to Old Truckee Road/Verdi Grade Road: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday for ditch cleaning.

State Route 174 (Placer County) from the Interstate 80 junction to Bear River Bridge: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for a maintenance operation.

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from the Bar Ela Ranch Road to Dalmatian Drive/Buena Woods Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Sierra College Boulevard to Fowler Road: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Dutch Court to the Newcastle Tunnel Undercrossing: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for drainage work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/