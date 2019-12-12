Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital nurses postpone Friday, Dec. 13, picket

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s registered nurses had planned an informational picket on hospital grounds Friday morning.

However, as of Thursday afternoon, the informational picket was postponed, according to a statement from the California Nurses Association.

“The picket has been postponed because management has agreed to vital improvements in staffing and outstanding issues are nearing resolution,” the statement reads.

Their complaints were regarding the hospital’s decision to phase out charge nurse positions and cut nurse aide hours, according to registered nurses at the hospital. Consequently, they say patient safety has been jeopardized.

Rachel Benoit, a registered nurse with the hospital’s emergency department, has said the cuts have lengthened nurse response times. That, in turn, has led to poorer patient care and greater stress on nurses.

Earlier this month Benoit said nurses have talked multiple times to management about the situation, receiving little result. She said the solution is to hire more nurses.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Registered Nurse Chrissie Marshall last week said nurses’ aides are vital during patient emergencies. They perform several duties, including caring for other patients, while registered nurses tend to the critical need.

Hospital administrators said last week they are working with registered nurses. CEO & President of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Brian Evans noted that nurses’ aides staffing may increase.