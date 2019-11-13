Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital foundation hosts ‘Buy It Now’ fundraiser for emergency department

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation will host a one-of-a-kind, phone-in fundraising event for Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Department Transformation starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 14.

The “Buy It Now” fundraiser will feature a variety of specially curated experiences sure to dazzle a family member or loved one, just in time for the holiday gift-giving season. Potential buyers will need to call at 530-477-9700 at 8 a.m. sharp and state, “I want to buy it now!” in order to purchase any of the items.

Individuals can take their pick from a variety of options including (but not limited to): a scenic, local ride for up to three people in a Piper Comanche airplane, a breathtaking photo of the Yuba River Bridge by local photographer Dr. Rob Lowe, wine tasting and appetizers for eight at Back Porch Market, a hot air balloon ride for two in Napa, a houseboat day trip for eight on Bullard’s Bar, a platinum membership to Best Life Fitness Academy, donuts and a tour of Grass Valley Police Department with Chief Alex Gammelgard, two dozen homemade biscotti a month for one year by Marty Lombardi and more.

“Our Buy It Now fundraiser is a perfect way to give back to local, community healthcare while eliminating the pressure of bidding through a traditional auction,” said Executive Director Kimberly Parker. “Sometimes you just want to ‘buy it now’ and that is exactly what we hope you’ll do.”

For a full list of offerings, visit http://www.supportsierranevada.org/buyitnow.

Items will be sold on a first-call, first-sold basis. Purchasers are responsible for connecting with donating parties to work out details and logistics.

Proceeds will benefit the Emergency Department Transformation at Sierra Nevada memorial Hospital.

For more information, call at 530-477-9700.