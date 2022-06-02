Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation announces Sandra Barrington as new executive director

The Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Sandra Barrington as the foundation’s executive director, a news release states.

She will succeed Kimberly Parker, who, after 22 years of service, has decided to depart, effective July 1.

Barrington has been with the foundation for 15 years, steadily rising through the ranks. After a national search led by Board President Jake Bronson, the board was overwhelmed by her demonstrated expertise in communications, fundraising, partnership building, and management, the release states.

Barrington has demonstrated an unmatched commitment to ensuring that Nevada County residents retain access to top-quality medical care and understands the key role of a community hospital in providing that care.

“Access to health care is so very important to me,” she said in the release. “The work we have done over the years to increase access to care, develop new health care programs and services, and build collaborative partnerships in health care, all through philanthropy, truly makes an impact every day at our hospital and in the community.”

Barrington has played a key role in securing multi-year grants and building teams across the community for health initiatives such as the family medicine rural residency program. Through these programs, she has developed relationships across the community health system with funders, physicians, hospital staff, the county, and others. She has built lasting relationships that have helped to maintain and grow the foundation’s core programming, including the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program, Falls Prevention Program, Comfort Cuisine, and Read Me A Story. The board believes that these fundamental relationships will allow her to expand on the great success of the foundation for years to come.

COMMUNITY LEADER

According to Foundation Board President-elect Dylan Hendricks, “Sandra absolutely blew us away with her understanding of local health systems, her relationships with key hospital staff and donors, her commitment to keeping the community as the central focus of care, her plans to develop key hospital initiatives, and her desire to find new means of communication with stakeholders. We are thrilled to see her take the foundation into the future.”

Barrington is a recognized community leader — a graduate of the Center for Nonprofit Leadership’s Executive Director Academy as well as the Nevada County Community Leadership Institute. She is also president-elect of Grass Valley Rotary and on the Board of Trustees for the Nevada City School District.

With her full plate, Barrington affirms that her primary goal is to help connect people with the care they need and to consistently improve access to and quality of local healthcare. To that end, she encourages community members to reach out to her to share their experiences.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors