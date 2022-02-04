Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation

During the recent big snowstorm, Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s emergency department saw a number of carbon (CO) monoxide poisonings. Annually 40,000 people in the U.S. go to an emergency department for CO poisoning. Of that number, 430 people die of preventable CO poisoning.

When temperatures plummet, risk increases for CO poisoning. People and animals can become extremely sick, or even die when CO builds up from sources in enclosed or partially enclosed spaces. CO is often found in fumes produced by furnaces, generators, gas ranges, kerosene heaters, vehicles running in garages, stoves, lanterns, or by burning wood or coal.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas so it is very hard to recognize. Poisoning is caused by inhaling combustion fumes. When you breathe in too much CO, your body replaces the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide. The result is oxygen cannot reach tissues or organs.

Warning signs include dull headaches, weakness and dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, blurred vision, confusion and loss of consciousness. CO poisoning can be even more dangerous for people that are sleepy or intoxicated.

CO can be life-threatening. People can suffer from irreversible brain damage, damage to the heart, miscarriage, or fetal death. Sadly, some die before anyone recognizes a problem.





Precautions can help prevent CO poisoning. CO detectors should be placed in the hallway near each sleeping area of the home. Calendar a time to check your batteries at least twice a year, perhaps at the same time you check smoke alarms. If an alarm sounds, immediately call 911 and ensure family members and pets get out of the house safely.

Always open the garage door before starting your car. Be particularly careful if you have an attached garage. Under no circumstances leave your car running in an enclosed space.

Only use gas appliances as recommended. Never use a gas stove or oven to heat your home. Use portable gas camp stoves outdoors. Don’t keep fuel-burning space heaters on without monitoring them and keep doors and a window open to provide fresh air when in use.

Don’t run a generator in a closed space and check the venting to make sure it is not sending fumes into the home. Additionally, check venting on other fuel-burning engines and appliances such as grills, fireplaces, wood burning stoves, car and trucks.

Clean your fireplace and flue every year to keep it in good repair. During remodeling, make sure that vents and chimneys are not being covered by a tarp or debris. Ask your utility service about annual checkups on your property.

You should never treat CO poisoning on your own, nor should you drive yourself to the hospital as you may pass out. Call 911 and get to the hospital quickly as possible. A healthcare professional will take a blood sample to determine the amount of CO in your blood. Treatment generally includes pure oxygen to increase levels in the blood and remove CO from the bloodstream.