Sierra Nevada Children’s Services (SNCS), a private, nonprofit child care Resource and Referral and Alternative Payment agency, is pleased to announce Katie Holley Filimonov has assumed the duties of Executive Director as of January 1, 2023. SNCS has served families, early childhood professionals, and the community since 1978, administering state and county funded subsidy programs to help eligible families pay for child care services.
Ms. Filimonov began her career at SNCS in 2008 as a Family Support Specialist and has held a variety of positions since then, including Program Director and Quality Assurance Director. In July 2022, she assumed the role of Interim Executive Director following the unexpected passing of the former Executive Director.
“Katie is totally dedicated to SNCS,” said Dennis Fournier, Chair of the SNCS Board. “She is smart, confident, and very knowledgeable about our industry. The board is very pleased she has accepted the position.”
Ms. Filimonov holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from CalPoly Humboldt. Prior to working at SNCS she was employed as the Program Coordinator for a women’s center in Arcata, California.
SNCS is excited to have Ms. Filimonov lead the organization into the future and looks forward to her continued dedication and commitment to helping families and the community.
“I am eager to serve SNCS in this new role,” said Filimonov. “The last few years have really highlighted that child care impacts much more than just children and families. Child care is an economic issue that touches lives in every industry and is absolutely essential.
“I look forward to continuing our mission, helping to ensure local families have access to affordable, quality child care that meets their needs. Our community—and its economy—rely upon it.”
