Katie F Pic

Katie Holley Filimonov assumed the duties of Executive Direction of the Sierra Nevada Children’s Services as of January 1, 2023.

 Courtesy Photo

Sierra Nevada Children’s Services (SNCS), a private, nonprofit child care Resource and Referral and Alternative Payment agency, is pleased to announce Katie Holley Filimonov has assumed the duties of Executive Director as of January 1, 2023. SNCS has served families, early childhood professionals, and the community since 1978, administering state and county funded subsidy programs to help eligible families pay for child care services.

Ms. Filimonov began her career at SNCS in 2008 as a Family Support Specialist and has held a variety of positions since then, including Program Director and Quality Assurance Director. In July 2022, she assumed the role of Interim Executive Director following the unexpected passing of the former Executive Director.