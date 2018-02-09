Sierra Harvest’s Food and Farm Conference continues through the weekend

Alana Fowler's goats are hard workers.

The herd is hired by private farmers and public agencies, including the Nevada Irrigation District, for their vegetation management and fire fuel reduction services.

Participants at the Sustainable Food and Farm Conference on Friday crowded around Fowler at her Penn Valley agriculture operation while she explained how she corrals the goats into a trailer and drives them to various job sites, where they are tasked with doing what they do best: eating.

Fowler was one of a handful of Nevada County farmers showing off their enterprises during Friday's farm tour.

"I'm impressed by the diversity of farming and ranching I've seen today," said Zach Bruce, who followed along with the tour. "The scope of what's going on here in Nevada County is pretty incredible."

The four-day Sustainable Food and Farm Conference, hosted by Sierra Harvest, is scheduled to continue through the weekend.

Saturday's lineup includes keynote speakers, a farm expo and in-depth, break-out sessions.

On Sunday, 20 workshops are on tap on topics including pest management, permaculture and fruit tree grafting.

The event takes place at Nevada Union High School. Daily tickets range from $80 to $110, with discounts for farmers, and are available online at foodandfarmconference.com/tickets.

To contact Staff Writer Matthew Pera, email mpera@theunion.com or call 530-477-4231.