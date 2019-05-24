Sierra Harvest receives grant from Intero Real Estate Services

Members of Intero Real Estate Services in Nevada County present Aimee Retzler of Sierra Harvest with a $2,500 donation.

Submitted by Ivy Lukas

Intero presented a check to Sierra Harvest for $2,500. Sierra Harvest’s mission is to educate, inspire, and connect Nevada County families to fresh, local, seasonal food. Intero presented the check to co-director Aimee Retzler who said, “Intero’s and other businesses in the community’s generosity and continuing support is the main source of funding for the programs and services that help them provide healthy foods options for the kids and the families we serve, thank you Intero.”

Learn more about the nonprofit at http://www.Sierra Harvest.org.

This is Intero’s fourth grant to Sierra Harvest, totaling over $10,000. From left, realtors attending the check presentation are Melissa Trifunovic, Sharon Schumacher, Vicky Baucum, Sheryl Ramanis, Chris Dobbins, Edie Miller and Cindy Lozano. Retzler is third from the right.

With 100% participation, every real estate agent in Intero Real Estate Services-NC gives a portion of their commissions earned to the company’s foundation. There is also a high participation rate among agents, the administration staff and preferred vendors for Intero fundraisers each spring.

To learn more about the foundation or talk to a real estate professional, call 530-615-0111 or drop by one of Intero’s five offices located at 170 E. Main St. Suit 100, Grass Valley; 227 Broad St., Nevada City; 10142 Commercial Ave., Penn Valley; 4130 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn; and 10008 S.E. River St. in Truckee.