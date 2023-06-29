Sierra Harvest and Nevada County’s libraries are partnering up this summer to educate kids on tasty, healthy, local food options and how they can incorporate them into their diet.
“(Sierra Harvest is dedicated to) Farm-To-School education and (the library) asked if we could do tastings and provide recipes,” said Lindsey Pratt, a Farm Institute Associate with Sierra Harvest. “It’s an extension of the Farm-To-School programming in schools and classrooms, and it’s an extension of our program where a guest chef will go into a school and make something with local ingredients.
“The goal is to teach them that it’s easy to use local ingredients, healthy ingredients, that taste good. The kids won’t make their own thing so what we’ve been doing, for example, is the guest chef we had made a big batch of salsa ingredients, and the kids choose what they want in their salsa.”
The program coincides with the library’s free lunch program which provides school-aged children with a free healthy lunch during the summer Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. weekdays until August 11.
Pratt noted today’s guest chef will appear at 1:00 p.m., after the lunches are distributed.
The Sierra Harvest Farm-To-Table tasting will take place today at the Grass Valley Library and will continue in Penn Valley’s branch on July 6, Madelyn Helling Library July 13, and Bear River’s location on July 26.
For more information please visit sierraharvest.org.