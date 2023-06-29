Sierra Harvest and Nevada County’s libraries are partnering up this summer to educate kids on tasty, healthy, local food options and how they can incorporate them into their diet.

“(Sierra Harvest is dedicated to) Farm-To-School education and (the library) asked if we could do tastings and provide recipes,” said Lindsey Pratt, a Farm Institute Associate with Sierra Harvest. “It’s an extension of the Farm-To-School programming in schools and classrooms, and it’s an extension of our program where a guest chef will go into a school and make something with local ingredients.

