Sierra Foothills Village names new executive director

Sierra Foothills Village was recently launched to help older adults stay safe and independent in their homes as they age, and has named a new executive director to advance this important mission.

“Sierra Foothills Village is pleased to announce that Valarie Bush has taken the helm as executive director of Sierra Foothills Village,” said Village President Jeanne Clark Scarmon in a news release.

Bush replaces Erin Noel, who completed the Village infrastructure development and launched the Village in record time.

“Change offers opportunity and the Village’s strong leadership will continue,” said Clark Scarmon.

Bush brings broad knowledge of the Village and many years of experience in business and technology in a corporate setting — skills well-matched to the newly launched Village’s growing needs. For 20 years she has assumed lead roles with several nonprofit organizations in the community.

“I am excited to work with Sierra Foothills Village to realize its vision of helping people remain independent, in their homes and socially connected,” said Bush. “The Village is on pace to becoming an important resource for older adults in our community, giving them security, peace of mind and ways to avoid the dangers of social isolation that too often come with aging.”

Bush will build on a solid foundation, which is the work of Noel, the outgoing executive director. Noel brought extensive strategic planning skills, experience and compassion to the job. Thanks to her leadership, the Village already has a growing number of members and more than 20 “vetted” volunteers — all passing background checks and able to give direct assistance to the members. Noel is stepping down now that the launch is complete to pursue other directions.

“Sierra Foothills Village is a wonderful organization that fills a critical niche in our community’s capacity to care for older people and neighbors in need,” Noel said. “I was fortunate to have the opportunity to see the Village through to launch.”

Bush will continue to receive support from Administrative Assistant Wendy Banes, who plays a central role in providing a personal interface with Village members and volunteers.

If you are interested in learning more about Sierra Foothills Village or would like to become a member or volunteer, please contact Valarie Bush at executivedirector@sierrafoothillsvillage.org or 530-205-3326.

Source: Sierra Foothills Village