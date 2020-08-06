Sierra Family Health Center names new CEO

Sierra Family Health Center, a rural health clinic on the San Juan Ridge, has hired Debra L. Plass as its chief executive officer. Plass formerly served as vice president operations-chief operating officer for Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley.

“I am delighted to join Sierra Family Health Center team to continue its more than 35-year legacy of providing excellent rural health care in Nevada and Yuba counties,” said Plass. “This rural health clinic provides healthcare for all aspects of life for community members. The clinical team improves access to primary health care (medical, dental, behavioral health and chiropractic services) in rural, under-served communities; and promotes a collaborative model of health care delivery using physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants.”

Plass worked at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in business development and operations from 2004-2019. Most recently, she was responsible for hospital ancillary services leadership for six clinical and non-clinical service departments, strategic planning and community relations. She has also participated on the Nevada County Economic Resource Council, Hospice of the Foothills and BriarPatch Community Market Board of Directors.

She is a registered nurse and earned a master of science degree in organizational development from the University of San Francisco and a bachelor of science degree in nursing and public health from Biola University.

Sierra Family Health Center serves about 3,000 patients mainly from Nevada and Yuba counties with some from Sierra and Placer counties. The center is available to the entire community, including the indigent and medically under-served population, and strives to be a center of healing, learning and caring.

For more information, visit http://www.sierraclinic.org or call 530-292-3478 (Nevada City) or 530-692-9073 (Oregon House).