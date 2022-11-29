Sierra Commons is here to help

With another major-impact storm headed our way, Nevada County is preparing for power outages, slick roads and an unpredictable next few days.

For those who need to send a pressing email or conduct their normal business day, Sierra Commons — a Nevada City coworking space — is there to help.

“We have a natural gas-powered generator, so power will be on,” said Sierra Commons executive director Robert Trent. “If power is out, Sierra Commons will be on.

“Our primary source of internet is Comcast business class, 1 GB internet. If that goes down, we can’t do anything about that, but if Comcast is up, we are up. Literally, right now, there is someone from Smarter Broadband here, and they have a tower on Banner Mountain, and they have a generator, they are powered up.”

Trent mentioned that Sierra Commons tries to the best of its ability to have redundant internet.

“Smarter Broadband is our newest sponsor, and they are providing internet to our community,” said Trent. “It may not be robust enough for 10 Zoom calls, but for a small fee, people can access internet.”

Sierra Commons also hosts a number of tech meetups, the next of which will be Robotics & Drones on Tuesday, December 6. It is a workshop meant to appeal to those interested in technology and networking.

The meetup will feature Sierra Commons intern Ethan Vickers, a senior at Bitney Prep High School who has a planned career in the technology field.

The event will take place at the Communal Café in Nevada City and will be free to guests but the organizers hope participants will support the café.

“Sierra Commons is working to re-energize the tech community in Nevada County,” said Trent. “(We’ll have) Dark Hive tech company, we are sponsored by Telestream, and Gyro-Stabilized Systems will be here. They have some openings for local tech jobs and a rep from GSS will be there.

“We are trying to create networking and community building. We are trying to create a petri dish, a nice warm community and hope to grow new businesses in Nevada County — and to have fun,” said Trent. “I would like to mention that Nevada County is supporting this effort. We have a small grant from the county.”

Following the December event, Sierra Commons’ next tech meet-up will occur in January and will be focused on women in the tech world. For more information, visit http://www.sierracommons.org or call 530-265-8443.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.