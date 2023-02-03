Get ready to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Impacting Nevada County jobs and the local community. Sierra Commons invites the public to join and engage in thought-provoking conversations about AI during their February 16 Tech Meetup.

“Even people who don’t consider themselves tech-savvy are now accessing powerful AI tools,” said Robert Trent, Sierra Commons Executive Director. “Marketers, lawyers, administrators, and educators are tapping into easy-to-use sites to save time and improve productivity. The technology is a game-changer.”

Sierra Commons, a 501c3 non-profit, strengthens the local economy through job creation, retention, and increased local revenue. We are committed to creating a more sustainable and resilient economic ecosystem. https://www.sierracommons.org

Funds for this event are provided, in part, through the County of Nevada’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation for Community & Economic Resiliency. The event is sponsored by Telestream.