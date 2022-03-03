Sierra College to drop mask mandate March 12
Sierra College’s head of Human Resources Ryan Davis announced in an email Thursday that “effective March 12, 2022, masks will be strongly recommended, but not required, regardless of vaccination status, at all Sierra College campuses.”
There are “specified settings and situations” where masks will still be required, the email stated. Those may include but are not limited to:
• Certain health care settings such as the Student Health Center, COVID Testing Center, and certain health care-related programs.
• On district buses.
• Individuals who are symptomatic and on campus to test should continue to wear a mask.
• Individuals who were recently exposed to a COVID positive case should continue to wear a mask through day 10, even if they have been cleared to return early (prior to 10 days after exposure) based either on vaccine/booster status or by testing negative at day 5 or later.
• Individuals who have tested positive for COVID and who have returned early (prior to 10 days) based on receiving a negative COVID test on or after day 5 should continue to wear a mask through day 10.
Source: Sierra College
