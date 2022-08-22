Sierra College systems up and running after cyberattack
Sierra College officials say most of its systems are up and running after a weekend cyberattack.
The college’s systems were hit on Saturday, which limited people’s ability to access data resources through its district, said Josh Morgan, with Sierra College.
“After we learned of the incident, we took immediate actions to protect our data and recover systems as quickly as possible,” he added. “A professional third-party forensic firm has been engaged to investigate and determine the scope of the incident.”
Students enrolled for Fall 2022 can access information on instruction at live-sierra-college-landing.pantheonsite.io.
