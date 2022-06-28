Sierra College names Nevada County campus dean

Dr. Karen Davis O’Hara has been named the new executive dean of the Sierra College Nevada County Campus.

O’Hara comes to Sierra College after more than 20 years at California State University, Sacramento, as a faculty member in the Department of Child Development and as an administrator in the College of Education, serving for five years as associate dean for instruction and student success, according to Sierra College officials.

“I grew up in Alaska, came to this area to attend UC Davis, and never left,” she said. “Last year, our family moved to Grass Valley in search of an experience like I had in Alaska. We’ve found that here, and with Sierra College, I’ve found an amazing way to serve the community.”

According to the college, the excutive dean is the primary administrator and educational leader for the district’s Nevada County campus, including supervision and evaluation of programs, curriculum, and staff; coordination of activities between the Nevada County and the Rocklin campuses; and serves as primary contact and district representative for community relations.

“Dr. O’Hara brings a wealth of experience in budget and enrollment management, assessment and accreditation, student success, especially with a focus on equity and inclusion, and guided pathways,” said Willy Duncan, Sierra College’s superintendent/president. “We look forward to her contributions to Sierra College and the community.”

O’Hara will be stepping into the role following the retirement of Stephanie Ortiz, who served as executive dean of the Nevada County campus for 13 years, and with more than 30 years in service to Sierra College and the community, college officials said.

Source: Sierra College