Sierra College Dean Stephanie Ortiz honored as Manager of the Year

“Amazing” seemed to be the word used most in describing Stephanie Ortiz, Sierra College’s executive dean of the Nevada County campus, who was recently recognized by the college as Manager of the Year.

“Just take one look at Stephanie Ortiz and you will truly know what amazing is,” said Administrative Assistant Julie Holcomb in her nomination of Ortiz. “Follow her around for a day (if you can keep up) and watch her navigate the complex dynamics of working on our campus, with grace and wisdom, while engaging with the local community in a positive and respectful manner.”

“Her timing is amazing,” noted Anita Bagwell, student services supervisor at the Nevada County campus. “In an era of the community college system realigning itself with Guided Pathways, Stephanie has moved NCC far ahead of the curve because of her steady work in these realms, connecting the college’s mission with what local employers want: trained, ready-to-work employees.”

Ortiz, who joined Sierra College in 1991 as a part-time business instructor, “moved quickly through the ranks,” noted Vice President of Student Services Mandy Davies. By 2002, Ortiz was promoted to associate dean and in 2009 assumed the position of executive dean and manager of the Nevada County Sierra College Campus.

“She is the ultimate professional,” said Davies, who used the additional adjectives of “gracious,” “beloved” and “wonderful” in describing her co-worker of 28 years.

Nevada County’s representative on the Sierra College Board of Trustees, Nancy Palmer, has admired Ortiz’s work for many years.

“She has pulled that campus together and is so involved in the community,” said Palmer. “The place just couldn’t run without her!”