Sierra College art department to hold community events

Sierra College Nevada County’s Art Department is enthusiastically supporting the variety of mediums it offers, as well as the plethora of art found within the community.

Matt Gottschalk is a Technology Specialist at Sierra College—meaning he provides tech support to art, photo and design programs. He also helps run the various art studios from day-to-day. Gottschalk said there are many promising things on the horizon for the campus and its offerings.

“We—and by ‘we’ I mean the art department—don’t have any full-time faculty on this campus, but we do have an amazing part-time faculty member in (local artist) Serena Cole.”

Cole, Gottschalk explained, has been assigned to fill in some of the gaps and works with him on special events in an effort to expand the department and its capabilities; the goal, he said, is to start doing more to open up to the community which may not realize what resources it provides.

A number of events on the Nevada County campus will soon be taking place, including the first-time appearance of the college’s art department on the Open Studios art tour, presented by Center for the Arts on the weekends of October 8-9, and 15-16.

“Serena came up with the idea to be on the tour; why haven’t we been doing this all along?” said Gottschalk. “The Sierra College Foundation was super supportive, everyone loved the idea. We’ll be #24 in the tour catalog.”

In addition to showcasing the work of students, there will also be demonstrations to highlight what is going on in the art department—students will be printing Art Club t-shirts live and selling them to raise money for the club, while Cole will be holding a gold leaf demo. Gottschalk said the schedule for the demos is still being finalized.

Beginning October 6, the Sierra College Faculty & Staff Art Show will be held in the N12 Lobby Gallery at the Nevada County campus. Other than special events, viewing is by appointment.

On November 3, the department will partner with Nevada County Arts Council for a Creatives Mixer which will also serve as the closing reception of the school’s faculty and staff art show. The show closes November 4.

On October 12, Sierra College will welcome local artist Sarah Coleman as part of its Nevada County Artist Lecture Series.

Among many other things, Coleman is known for the large-scale mural which she completed in the past few months that spans the interior of the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. The lecture is free to the public and will take place in the N12 Multi-Purpose room at Sierra College’s Nevada County campus.

The upcoming events the college is putting on, Gottschalk said, are extending the efforts to serve as a reminder to the public that the school is for the community, and offers many resources for those looking to explore their creativity.

“I want people to know and to realize what we are doing here,” he said. “We really are a community college and we are here for them. That’s our whole agenda. Everything we do is about how we can serve our students better.”

“Take a ceramics class. Take a photography class. Take a drawing class. It’s really remarkable, and we have great resources. It’s just getting people to know we are here, and that we are working for them.”

For more information on all the campus events please visit http://www.sierracollege.edu/campus-life/things-to-do-on-campus/events/ .

Details on the Open Studios Tour can be found at thecenterforthearts.org/open-studios/.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.