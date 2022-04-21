Sierra Cask Ale Fest preps the tap: Beer event set for May 14

Music in the Mountains is upgrading the Sierra Brewfest, a news release states.

The new Sierra Cask Ale Fest will feature cask, barrel-aged, and specialty beers from Northern California, including a special selection of home brews. The event is set for May 14 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St., Grass Valley. Tickets are on sale now.

The biggest difference between the Sierra Case Ale Fest and most beer festivals is that there will be no long lines. Tickets are limited. Attendees will taste the beers they want without having to fight large crowds. Shorter lines mean brewers will have more time to talk about their beers and answer questions, the release states.

There will be a VIP hour in the morning that provides a session with master brewers giving talks on subjects like how different shaped glasses affect how beer tastes. The VIP ticket also includes a souvenir etched beer glass, sponsored by Stucki Jewelers.

Along with the beer, attendees will enjoy food from a variety of local restaurants, along with live popular jazz music with the Joe Mazzaferro Quartet. Designated drivers will relax or play a board game from Grass Valley Games in the Evans Furniture Galleries Designated Driver Lounge. And guests will share the fun with their friends when they post from the Stucki Jewelers Picture Zone.





Event proceeds benefit Music in the Mountains, a nonprofit organization that marries musical performances with a deep commitment to music education.

Tickets for the Sierra Cask Ale Festival are available in advance for $100 until May 1. Tickets for non-tasters are $30. This event is for those 21 and over.

Tickets are available at http://www.musicinthemountains.org , or call the MIM box office at 530-265-6124.

MIM is committed to producing a healthy and safe event and will follow any necessary or required COVID-19 measures that are in effect on the date of the event. See MIM’s website for the current policy, though it is subject to change before May 14.

Source: Music in the Mountains