Sierra Business Council chooses broadband grant awardees

Two of the three applicants for the $225,000 Last Mile Broadband Grant, established to bring more high-speed internet options to Nevada County residents, were recommended to receive funding from the county by the Sierra Business Council.

The business council recommended the Nevada County Board of Supervisors provide $124,209 to Nevada County Fiber Inc., the amount needed to fund a scaled down version of a plan it hopes will bring underground fiber optics to about 25 homes and businesses in the Red Dog/Banner Quaker Hill Road area.

The council also recommended Exwire receive its full request of $52,900 to bring fixed wireless internet to about 100 customers in the Truckee area.

The Board of Supervisors will vote at its Tuesday meeting on whether to approve the business council’s recommendations.

Nearly $48,000 of the $225,000 available to fund projects was not recommended for allocation. It is unclear what will happen to the rest of the grant money.

NEVADA COUNTY FIBER INC.

According to the Nevada County Fiber’s project timeline, the company could begin connecting the first seven homes in the area by the second quarter of this year and have all the homes in its initial phase connected by July 2021.

“The entire project area indicates 260 parcels and funding from this grant will kick off the first of three phases for connection,” the Sierra Business Council recommendation states. “The project is technologically preferred for long-term sustainability and scalable to other areas of the county where existing fiber can be leveraged.”

The proposal also includes the installation of public safety pods that would provide real-time monitoring of evacuation routes in the area and would potentially deploy Wi-Fi remotely in emergency situations.

Potential subscribers can get service for $60 a month, which includes 10 megabyte-per-second upload and download speeds. People can reach 100 megabyte-per-second upload and download speeds for $90 a month. 1 gigabyte-per-second speeds will be offered once the company collects at least 75 subscribers.

Each customer will receive a dedicated fiber line which can later be upgraded to speeds of up to 10 gigabytes per second.

According to Sierra Business Council Vice President of Business Innovation Kristin York, most feedback from the public was supportive of the three projects, while some wondered when high-speed internet would be coming to their area.

“I am begging you to fund the Nevada County Fiber grant request,” Peter Brewer wrote during the public feedback period for the applications. “Here we are in the 21st century and Banner Mountain does not even have 20th century connectivity… Please bring us out of the dark ages and into the present with the tools that many others take for granted.”

CO-OP

The Northern Sierra Fiber Co-op, a consumer cooperative that would bring underground fiber infrastructure to about 25 businesses and community institutions near Providence Mine Road in Nevada City, was not recommended to receive the $25,000 for which it applied.

According to the Sierra Business Council, the project was not recommended for funding because the co-op planned to use the money “for planning endeavors instead of developing actual broadband infrastructure.”

However, the council’s grant application states funding may be used for up to 50% of a project’s infrastructure costs, including project planning, permits, testing and engineering. The $25,000 the cooperative applied for was for half of the project’s engineering costs. The entire project cost more than $900,000.

The Nevada City Council unanimously backed the cooperative’s plan with a letter of support, pointing to its democratic control and underground construction as positive attribute.

“Public tax dollars should not be used to fund the building of private infrastructure,” one anonymous resident wrote during the public feedback period. “The county should be investing public funds in publicly owned infrastructure. Municipal broadband should be created by the department of public works.”

The council encouraged the co-op to apply during future grant cycles, based on the readiness of their project.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.