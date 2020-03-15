Sierra area roadwork: March 16-22

LONG-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the I-80/SR 49 interchange to Dry Creek Road: Construction began June 17 on a $40.5 million project in Auburn. The project will rehabilitate existing pavement and drainage, improve operational features and upgrade pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

SHORT-TERM PROJECTS

State Route 174 (Nevada County) from the Bar Ela Ranch Road to Dalmatian Drive/Buena Woods Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for utility work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from the junction with Interstate 80 to Palm Avenue: Motorists can expect the #2 lane and shoulder closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Atwood Road to Bell Road: Motorists can expect the #3 lane and shoulder closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday for pile driving work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Locksley Lane to Dry Creek Road: Motorists can expect the #2 lane and shoulder closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Friday for pile driving work.

State Route 49 (Placer County) from Lincoln Way to Quartz Drive: Motorists can expect the #2 lane and right shoulder closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday for grinding and paving work.

State Route 49 (El Dorado/Placer Counties) from State Route 193 to Borland Street/Lincoln Way: Motorists can expect intermittent, reversing one-way traffic control from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday for a crack seal operation. Motorists may expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

State Route 49 (Yuba/Sierra Counties) from Marysville Road in Yuba County to Yuba Pass Road in Sierra County: Motorists can expect intermittent reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday for miscellaneous work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from the Galleria Boulevard Overcrossing to the northbound Stanford Ranch on-ramp: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for electrical work.

State Route 65 (Placer County) from Twelve Bridges Drive to Lincoln Boulevard: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for electrical work.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from the Bowman Undercrossing to the Haines Road Overcrossing: Westbound motorists can expect a right shoulder closure around the clock through June. Detour signs will be in place for a county bridge deck replacement project.

Interstate 80 (Placer County) from Dry Creek Road to Bell Road: Motorists can expect shoulder closures from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday for electrical work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Missile Road to Stardust Lane: Westbound motorists can expect lane and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.

State Route 193 (Placer County) from Oaktree Lane to Stardust Lane: Motorists can expect reversing one-way traffic control and shoulder closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday for utility work.

Unexpected schedule changes may occur. For current information on roadwork, delays, road conditions and emergency closures, call the voice-activated Caltrans Highway Information Network (CHIN) at 800-427-7623 (ROAD) or visit Caltrans “QuickMap” website at: http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Source: Caltrans