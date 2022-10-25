Sidewalk repairs slated for Nevada City

A sidewalk, gutter, and stair project slated for locations within Nevada City, will come before the city council during tonight’s meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 317 Broad Street.

“City Engineering and Public Works staff identified areas where concrete improvements are needed to replace broken or dilapidated sections of public sidewalks, gutter and stairs,” a release states.

“Public Works Street projects are prioritized for capital improvements based on condition of the facility, public safety, and return on investment/cost savings for maintenance.

The project consists of replacing wooden stairs between Tribulation Trail and Jordan Street with new concrete stairs and railing; replacing of gutter on Argall Way at the entrance to California Organics and sidewalk replacement at various locations including Washington, Nimrod, and Sacramento Streets.

A request for bids was advertised on Oct. 6 and closed Oct. 20, selecting Hansen Bros. Enterprises out of Grass Valley with the lowest responsible bid at $151,477.

A bid from Baldoni Construction out of Newcastle came in at $182,500, while one from Hyatt Contracting out of Marysville came in at $208,102 and one for $629,140 from C&D Contractors Inc. out of Nevada City.

The project will be paid for as authorized by the fiscal year 2022/2023 Measure M funds for street improvements.