Sidewalk pedestrian traffic, businesses can open after gas leak on Mill Street, GVPD says

A Monday morning gas leak in downtown Grass Valley was caused by construction equipment hitting a line, a Facebook post from the Grass Valley Police Department said.

As of 8 a.m., “sidewalk pedestrian traffic has been reopened, and businesses can open and operate as normal,” the post said.

The leak was reported around 7 a.m. on Mill Street and caused the closure of Mill Street between West Main and Neal streets.

“Construction in the street is expected to continue till at least 11 a.m.,” the post said. “City Officials and Grass Valley Firefighters remain in the area at this time, working collaboratively with PG&E supervisors.”