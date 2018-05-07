Shred it fundraiser has been set up for the Nielson Gardner Character Award

On Saturday, a scholarship fundraiser has been organized from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stanford Mortgage's Grass Valley office, 1721 East Main Street, Suite 1, to honor the lives of Tyler Nielson and Justin Gardner, the two Nevada Union students who died in a car crash in March.

The annual Shred It event will also function as a fundraiser for the Nielson Gardner Character Award. All money raised will be matched by the Select Group. For each $10 per banker box, attendees will be able to shred private documents and participate in a barbecue.

Sponsors include Stanford Mortgage, Red Dog Shredz, Century 21 Cornerstone, Select Property Management, INC. and the Select Group.

Source: Select Group Marketing Department