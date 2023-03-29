Customers of the Nevada City location of the Northridge restaurant will have an extra reason to dine in the long-standing establishment during the month of April. The eatery — famous for its selection of pizzas, sandwiches, salads and such — is celebrating Customer Appreciation Month for the first time.
Manager Brittney Abgarian explained that the motive behind the month-long event is quite simple, if not self-explanatory.
“It’s just to remind our customers how much we appreciate them, and we’re trying to get new customers as well,” Abgarian said.
Each day of the week will feature a special: Mondays will feature Dine to Donate, wherein 10 percent of sales will be donated to a local organization. April 3 the recipients will be Interfaith Food Ministry, April 10 the Sierra Poetry Festival, and April 17 Bright Futures for Youth. The Northridge is still in search of an organization to be the recipient on the final Monday.
On Tuesdays during the month, kids can eat for free with a $15 purchase adult purchase. Roll The Dice Wednesdays finds diners rolling a dice and receiving the shown amount off of their check.
“Thursdays we call Big Spender Thursday, so any $150 will receive 10 percent off dine-in and take-out,” Abgarian said. “Fridays, we’ll have drawings and raffles throughout the day for prizes, things like a free appetizer, or free soda, or merchandise.”
Abgarian added that rumors of the Northridge’s demise are greatly exaggerated.
“Our location in Lake of the Pines closed two years ago and I think since then rumors have been flying around. We are doing well.”
The customers are what keeps the restaurant afloat, and the staff of the Nevada City restaurant are eager to show their adoration.
“We’re just trying to attract the largest crowd we can and let them know how much we appreciate them,” Abgarian said. “Without them we wouldn’t be The Northridge. We want to make people feel special.”
