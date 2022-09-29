facebook tracking pixel Showing off SAFE Youth Drop-in Center | TheUnion.com
Showing off SAFE Youth Drop-in Center

Elias Funez
  

Members of the community were welcomed into the new SAFE Youth Drop-in Center located in the ground floor of the Litton Building in Grass Valley. Bright Futures for Youth, who is sponsoring the program, also showed off their new spaces on the third floor where Friendship Club and their shared services have expanded.
Photo: Elias Funez
Bright Futures For Youth Community Outreach’s Cassie Robertson (second from left) entertains a group of community members including some staff from Chapa De Indian Health, who are interested in the new SAFE Youth Drop-in Center in the Litton Building.
Photo: Elias Funez
An expanded reading and chill space is shown off at the Friendship Club wing of Bright Futures at the Litton Building in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
Visitors to Thursday’s SAFE Youth Drop-in Center open house made donations to help get furniture and other items in the new teen space.
Photo: Elias Funez
The new SAFE Youth Drop-in Center space is shown off during Thursday’s open house. Posters on the wall ask for donations to help fill the space with items such as furniture and plants.
Photo: Elias Funez
A free clothes closet for the teens is being expanded to include clothes for boys at the new SAFE Youth Drop-in Center at the Litton Building.
Photo: Elias Funez

